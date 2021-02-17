In the Foggy Bottom incident, which occurred about 2: 20 p.m., one of three robbers assaulted an employee of a business in the 900 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW, the police said. The robber took cash and all three fled, according to police.
In the Capitol Hill incident, robbers took the victim’s iPhone and wallet in the 900 block of Maryland Avenue NE about 4:15 p.m., the police said.
The robbers took credit cards from the wallet and returned it, police said.
They ran from the scene, but two arrests were made, police said. The site of the robbery was on a residential street about one mile northeast of the Capitol.
In the third incident, robbers confronted two victims in the garage of a building on I Street SE, just east of South Capitol Street.One of the robbers showed, a gun, police said.
The robbers took wallets and other items, according to police.
During the incident, one of the victims was shot in a leg. His condition did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.