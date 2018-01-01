The clock, the calendar and time itself permit events to be put in order, to be sequenced categorized by whether they come before or after such milestones as the ending of one year, and the start of another. In that way, some of Sunday’s crimes seem more significant because they were the last of 2017.

No particular notice might have been conferred on the robbery that occurred Sunday night in the 300 block of U Street in Northwest Washington. But it occurred around 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and so may have been the absolute last of the robberies in the city in the year 2017.

The robber was described in a brief police account as male, about 5’9”, and in dark clothing. Perhaps most notable, he was reported to be carrying a duffel bag. Conceivably it was a duffel bag that he took in the robbery. That could not immediately be ruled out.

But the report of the bag, and the timing appeared to make the robbery more notable than many.

Timing might also distinguish two robberies of businesses on Sunday morning. One was reported in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road NE about 6 a.m.

Another was reported a few minutes later in the 1600 block of Benning Road NE.

From information available it appeared at least possible that one person might have carried out both robberies.

Either way, those two incidents may have been the last robberies in 2017 of a business in the District.

Another of the more distinctive reports of the last crimes of 2017 in Washington was one that involved a bicycle.

Police said a purse snatching was reported about 9 a.m. in the 4300 block of Benning Road NE. Not particularly distinctive, especially considering the weather, was the description indicating that the purse snatcher wore a ski mask.

But, the description of the robber also said he rode away in one of the rental bicycles that have recently been introduced to city streets. It was described as lime green.

Caution dictates reluctance in ruling out the possibility that the bicycle was also taken in the robbery.

Either way, the robbery appeared to be one of the last, if not the absolute last in 2017 in which a getaway employed a bicycle.