With the year almost over, police figures show the number of gun robberies has declined to 674 from 734 last year at this time, a drop of about 8 percent.

However, the number of robberies without a gun has increased to 1,343, which is 243 more than last year at this time, an increase of 22 percent.

AD

Thursday’s arrest of the boy, who lives in Southeast, was reported in a listing of recent robbery arrests. The arrest was in connection with two robberies Nov. 7 in the 4000 and 3800 blocks of Calvert Street NW, and two more Wednesday in the 2900 and 3000 blocks of Macomb Street NW, police said.

AD

The report indicated that other people may have also been involved in the robberies, and police said they are still investigating. The role allegedly played by the boy was not clear, and no age was given for the victims.

According to police figures, the number of violent crimes in the city this year in all categories, including assaults with weapons, was 3,777 compared with 3,733 at this time last year, an increase of about 1 percent.

AD