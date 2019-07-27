Riobbers on a motor scooter snatched a woman’s purse Saturday afternoon on Capitol Hill, according to the D.C. police. Then they kept going on the scooter. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Two robbers on a motor scooter snatched a woman’s purse Saturday afternoon at a prominent intersection on Capitol Hill, according to the D.C. police.

Police said the robbers came up from behind on a blue motorized scooter just after 3 p.m. as the woman was walking near Eighth and East Capitol Streets SE.

They pulled the purse away, despite her efforts to hold onto it, and kept going, toward Lincoln Park, police said.

No descriptions were available.

Eigth Street is one of the principal north-south streets on Capitol Hill. East Capitol Street is one of the major east-west thoroughfares on the Hill.

