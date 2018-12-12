The two men had just taken the victim’s car keys, and had ordered him to take them to the vehicle when the victim spotted a police car, D.C. police said.

The victim ran toward the officer and told him what was happening.

The incident, which occurred Monday evening, in a section of Southwest Washington not far from Nationals Park, seemed among other things to demonstrate that in fact it IS possible to find a police officer when you need one.

As told by police, here is how the incident developed. It was about 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Half Street SW when the robbers approached the victim.

One of the robbers had a gun, the victim said. The robbers ordered the victim to surrender his property. One took his coat, various cards, and his car keys.

At that point the robbers told the victim to take them to his car.

As the three walked, the victim saw the patrol car.

He told the officer in the car what had happened, and pointed toward the robbers, who could still be seen.

The officer summoned assistance, and additional officers arrived in the area and began chasing the suspects.

After a brief chase on foot, police said, one person was taken into custody. A gun was found, police said, as well as some of the man’s property.

But they said, the car was gone.

Police said they are actively investigating.

No description was given for the car. They said they are looking for a black man, about 29 to 39 years old, who wore a gray jacket. They did not provide information about height or build.

The site where the confrontation occurred between robbers and victim, the 1300 block of Half Street is west of Nationals Park. Left field is about 200 or 300 yards away.