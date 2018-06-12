A knifepoint robbery was carried out Monday morning near Franklin Square in the heart of downtown Washington, according to police.

The robbery occurred a few minutes before 8:30 a.m. as the victim was walking in the 1300 block of K Street NW, the police said.

They said the robber came up to the victim, showed a knife, and demanded items of property. After taking items, the robber fled, police said.

In surveillance photos provided by police, the individual described as the suspect appeared to be a relatively tall, long-haired black man in his late teens or 20s, who wore a blue, turned-around baseball cap, dark blue jeans, and a pink or purple patterned shirt.