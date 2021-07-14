Police said the youths were arrested at daybreak when officers found them sleeping in the vehicle parked in an alley in Southeast Washington. A police spokesman said one gun was found, along with evidence from some of the robberies.
The names of those arrested were not released because they were being charged as juveniles.
The holdups occurred between 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday and 4 a.m. on Wednesday, and were detailed on the police department’s Twitter account, with similar descriptions of four juvenile males, two armed with long guns, two with handguns.
The target areas spanned from Van Ness on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest to Chesapeake Street in Washington Highlands in Southeast. Other locations included Sargent Road in Northeast, South Dakota Avenue in Northeast and East Capitol Street in Northeast.
Two women walking along the 800 block of East Capitol Street NE were robbed about 11:15 p.m. A police report says one young man grabbed a purse from one woman, then hit her in the face with a pistol. Police said another assailant armed with a rifle told the second woman not to move, and pushed her back using the barrel of the firearm.
Taken were a wallet, a purse, identification cards and a GoPro camera.
A police report for the Sargent Road robbery says the male victim was walking east about 1 a.m. Wednesday when a dark vehicle passed him, made a U-turn and pulled up to him.
The report says four people believed to be juveniles got out, all with guns, and demanded property. The victim turned over his iPhone 11, an Apple Watch, headphones, a credit card and his New Balance shoes.
A D.C. police spokesman, Dustin Sternbeck, said investigators believe additional robberies on Tuesday and Wednesday might also be attributed to this group, and that detectives are looking at other attacks going back to the first week in July.
Sternbeck said the vehicle the youths were using had been carjacked in Prince George’s County.