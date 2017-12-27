Washington DC has many streets that carry the names of historical figures, and it also has a substantial number of crimes. Inevitably then, and also disappointingly, offenses may occur on a street that carries a proud name, as occurred Tuesday night.

Around 7 p.m. DC police reported a robbery in the 3500 block of Commodore Joshua Barney Drive in Northeast Washington.

Commodore Joshua Barney Drive is a street in the Fort Lincoln area, not far from the boundary between the District and Prince George’s County. Barney’s name may not be as prominent as those of Adams or Jefferson or Madison or Monroe, whose names also appear on street signs here.

But the location of the street is not far from where he won fame.

He served in the navy in both the American Revolution and the War of 1812. And in the latter, he and his men left the water to fight on land in the Battle of Bladensburg, where they tried to defend Washington against a British force. The site of the battle is not far from where the street named for Barney is located.

In the robbery, police said they are looking for are a black man with a light complexion who was about 20 years old and 6 feet tall, and weighed about 170 pounds. They said he wore a green coat and had a white backpack.