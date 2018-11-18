A robbery, possibly involving a pistol, occurred Sunday evening at a business at the edge of the University of Maryland campus at College Park, prompting an alert to the campus.

The campus police said in a Twitter message that a robbery had occurred, “with a possible handgun” in a business in the 8100 block of Baltimore Avenue.

In a tweet, the campus police said the two robbers were last seen heading toward Melbourne Place. The police said campus police officers would patrol the area.

The matter is being investigated by the Prince George’s County police, the campus police said.

An original alert sent by the campus police about 6:30 p.m. said someone “armed with a possible handgun” had been reported in the 8100 block of Baltimore. Recipients of the alert were advised to avoid the area.