As police told it on an Internet bulletin board, when the would-be combatants arrived at the house in the 900 block of 11th street NE about 3:15 p.m. the youth with whom they wished to fight would not come out.
At that point, the police said, the youths threw bricks through the windows of his house. Several windows, the police said, were broken.
This apparently attracted the attention of a neighbor, who, according to the bulletin-board posting in the first police district, confronted the rock-throwers.
When he did, the police said, one of the youths showed a knife. The neighbor fled into his house. The youths then broke windows in his house, and went inside.
Retreating further, the neighbor locked himself in a room, the police said. He remained there, they said, until the youths had left.
At some point in the episode, according to the police account, the youths smashed several car windows on the block.
Police arrived. Officers stopped four people, the police said. They arrested three female youths and a male youth, and charged them with first degree burglary and destruction of property, the police said.
No injuries were reported in the incident.