A rock was thrown early Sunday during a dispute on 14th Street NW, D.C. police said. But it apparently struck an unintended target, they said. (iStock/iStock)

A dispute broke out early Sunday on a block in the Logan Circle area, and as sometimes happens when gunshots are fired, someone gets hit who is not the intended target.

But in this case, according to a police account, no gun was fired, and the unintended victim was struck not by a bullet, but by a rock.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred about 2:15 a.m. in the 1800 block of 14th Street NW. Two people, police said, became embroiled in a dispute. One of them, authorities said, threw a rock at the other.

But, police said, the rock missed the intended target and instead “struck another victim.”

Police said they made an arrest on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, which they identified as a rock.

It was not clear whether anyone was injured.

