A Rockville woman was fatally injured in a collision on her bicycle in Frederick County, Md., Sunday while she was taking part in a fundraising event, according to the Maryland State Police.

The police said Diane Centeno Deshields, 59, died after a collision with a car about 9:55 a.m. at Good Intent Road and Route 194. She was on Good Intent Road, and the car was southbound on Route 194, the police said.

Deshields died at the scene, according to police. The intersection is about 15 miles northeast of the city of Frederick.

The police said she was taking part in the Firefighter 50 Bicycle Ride. The ride’s website said it is a cycling event that raises funds for the Pleasant Valley Community Fire Department in Westminster, Md. The event is not a race, the website said.

