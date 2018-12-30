Kevin Justin McGuigan, charged with first-degree murder in the fatal slashing of his mother, is expected to make his first court appearance Monday in Montgomery County District Court.

A judge is scheduled to decide whether he should remain locked up on no-bond status, pending further proceedings, or if he would be eligible for release.

Within hours of finding Jacyln McGuigan’s body outside a Rockville church Friday evening, detectives quickly closed in on their chief suspect: her 21-year-old son.

Among the clues, according to court documents filed over the weekend: He was the last person seen with her; two witnesses who heard screams outside the church saw a man matching his description running away; and what was found inside the victim’s car less than a half mile away.

Police surrounded Jacyln McGuigan’s abandoned Honda Accord. They dialed her son’s cellphone. Inside the car, they could not only see that the phone was ringing, but they also noted that it appeared to have blood on it, according to the court documents.



A family photo of Jaclyn McGuigan, 49, of Rockville, Maryland, who police allege was stabbed to death by her son, Kevin Justin McGuigan, 21, outside a Catholic church in Rockville on December 28, 2018. (Family Photo/Family Photo)

By 7 a.m. the next day, Kevin McGuigan was in custody.

A motive for the slaying was not clear Sunday.

Jacyln McGuigan, 49, lived in a townhouse along winding Marwood Court in Rockville.

Nicky Everette, Jacyln McGuigan’s niece, described her as the family’s “rock,” a steadfast source of support for an extended network of friends and family.

“She was the glue, she’s our rock, she’s our everything,” Everette said. “She was pure sunshine, pure light.”



Kevin Justin McGuigan, 21, is set to be arraigned Monday on a charge of first degree murder. (Montgomery County Police/Montgomery County Police)

She was “Miss Jackie” to neighborhood children, Everette said. She could often be seen blowing bubbles and baking cookies with them. About six years ago, she joined a group of women and began competing in triathlons and half-marathons, her niece said.

She had beaten breast cancer, finishing up a round of radiation treatments in July. Everette and a group of friends went out with her to celebrate her last treatment over margaritas.

Everette said she knew Jacyln McGuigan’s son “had issues,” but did know the details.

Kevin McGuigan lived several miles away in an apartment building, according to court records.

On Friday, he called his mother from his cellphone and asked whether he could meet with her later in the day, according to court records.

By 5:30 p.m., he was at the townhouse. His sister saw them drive off — Jacyln behind the wheel of her Accord and Kevin in the passenger seat, according to police accounts. They went to the parking lot of the St. Raphael Catholic Church and School, along Dunster Road, off Falls Road and just west of Interstate 270.

It is unclear why they were at the church; the pastor declined to speak to a reporter Sunday.

About 6 p.m., two witnesses at the facility heard screaming, according to court records.

A man standing over the victim appeared to be in his early to mid-20s, with dark hair. The witnesses saw him run. One saw him get into a Honda and drive off — and apparently was able to record the license plate, according to the arrest application.

According to the court records, at least one of the witnesses tried lifesaving procedures until medics arrived. Jacyln McGuigan was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 6:49 p.m., police found her Honda at a park across Falls Road from the church.

Detectives also went to Jacyln McGuigan’s home, where they spoke with two of her children and told them what had happened.

It wasn’t clear where Kevin McGuigan had gone. But at 7 a.m. Saturday, police said, they took him into custody at a gas station in Rockville.

Outside the school and church on Sunday, bouquets and poinsettias were clustered around the flagpole.

Someone had left a postcard with an image of a painting of a woman in a yellow veil clutching an infant. On the back were the words: “Rest in Peace.”