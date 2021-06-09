“Let go of me! Let me go!” the woman reportedly screamed, before turning to Baez. “Help me!”
What unfolded over the next hour, according to Montgomery County court records made public Wednesday, involved Baez stepping in, the 18-year-old escaping, and the attacker leading officers on a 13-minute foot chase more than a half-mile from the store.
Police arrested Daniel J. Belcik, 26, of no fixed address, in the incident and charged him with assault, attempted kidnapping, kidnapping and resisting arrest.
Belcik was ordered held without bond after a brief hearing Wednesday. Court records do not indicate if he has retained an attorney. Relatives of Belcik’s could not immediately be reached for comment.
“The thing that creeped me out the most was he didn’t say anything,” Baez said in an interview Wednesday. “He had a very deadpan expression.”
Police described him similarly, and said they found he had fled with a bag that contained condoms and an opened folding knife.
“Belcik advised he was attempting to take her to another parking garage,” detectives asserted in court papers. “Belcik stated he just wanted to see where it went with the victim.”
Police reported no serious injuries from the incident.
It began when the 18-year-old and her friend pulled into the Target parking garage, off Bou Avenue near Rockville Pike, about 8:20 p.m. on Monday, according to court papers. As they walked to the store, police said, the two noted a suspicious-looking man staring at them. The two went in, shopped for about an hour and came out to load their purchases into the back of their car.
“The same suspicious male rushed towards” them, detectives said in court filings. He grabbed the 18-year-old’s left wrist “and started pulling her towards the north exit . . . approximately 40 feet from where she was originally standing at the rear of the vehicle,” the documents state.
“Baez heard [the victim’s] screams and approached them,” detectives alleged.
Baez said as he approached, he could see the victim’s friend tugging on her other wrist, trying to keep the man from getting away with her.
“Let her go!” Baez yelled at the man.
Belcik did so and then approached Baez, charging documents said.
Listed in court records as 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, Belcik allegedly began kicking Baez, who said he is 5-foot-10 and 260 pounds. Baez said he gave him a slight shove but the man kept kicking.
“Kick me again! Kick me again!” Baez recalled saying, hoping that doing so would continue drawing his attention away from the two women.
To Baez’s surprise, the man suddenly stopped his attack and fled.
Reflecting on his intervention, Baez said he initially was worried — not knowing if the man was armed. But he also felt a certain rage.
“Trust me. I wanted to hit him. I really did,” Baez said. “It was more like mitigation of risk. When it comes to physical altercations, you never know.”
Two other things struck Baez as bizarre: The man launched a brazen attack in a relatively crowded parking lot, yet fled so quickly when confronted.
The IT specialist, who works for a company that handles technology for restaurants, said he didn’t do anything extraordinary.
“If they guy was a little more violent to me,” he said, “I’d feel a little more heroic.”
