New York radio host Randy Credico, with a dog in tow, arrived at a federal courthouse in Washington to testify Friday morning before a grand jury working with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Credico is an associate of Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump.

Credico entered the courthouse’s grand jury area with attorney Martin Tolar, who said last month that Credico had received a subpoena to testify.

Credico’s testimony came as an attorney for another Stone associate, conservative political commentator Jerome Corsi, said he would not be appearing before the grand jury Friday after being subpoenaed.

Corsi’s attorney, David Gray, declined to further comment Friday. Gray had said earlier in the week that he would be speaking to the special counsel’s office on Thursday and hoped to negotiate a voluntary interview for his client in lieu of a grand jury appearance.

Gray has said the subpoena indicated that Mueller is interested in Corsi’s communications during 2016 and 2017. Gray said he believes the special counsel planned to ask about Corsi’s contacts with Stone, who has come under intense scrutiny by Mueller’s investigators.



Corsi shared research with Stone around the same time that the longtime GOP consultant claimed publicly that he had been in contact with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and had advance knowledge of WikiLeaks’ releases of hacked Democratic emails.

Stone has since denied direct contact with Assange and said he had no specific knowledge of WikiLeaks’ material or the group’s plans to release it.

Gray has said Corsi had no contacts with WikiLeaks. He would not comment on what Corsi’s communications indicate about Stone or his interactions with WikiLeaks.

This summer, other Stone associates have been interviewed or asked to appear before the grand jury.

One Stone aide, Andrew Miller, has been held in contempt of court for refusing to comply with a grand jury subpoena and is seeking to have Mueller’s investigation declared unconstitutional.