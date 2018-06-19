All passengers were brought down safely after a roller coaster halted during its run Monday at an amusement park in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C.

“Kudos to staff” at the Six Flags America amusement park in Prince George’s County “for handling a stalled ride and safely removing all riders,” said Mark E. Brady, spokesman for the county fire and rescue seervice.

He said his department’s services were not required during the incident.

Photographs posted by television news outlets showed the coaster at a high point on its run.

Television stations reported receiving a statement from the amusement park. It said: “Sensors on one of our roller coasters activated, causing it to stop at a safe location. All guests safely exited the ride.

“The safety of our guests is our top priority and the ride will be closed for a thorough inspection before re-opening.”