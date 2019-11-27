The shooting of Mercer occurred at about 3:10 p.m. on Friday in the 4700 block of Benning Road SE, between the neighborhoods of Benning Ridge and Marshall Heights, and across from Fletcher-Johnson Middle School. Police said Mercer died at a hospital Tuesday evening.

Police released few details of the shooting and said no arrest has been made. Authorities did not comment on a motive. Relatives could not be reached on Wednesday.

Roosevelt’s principal, Justin Ralston, sent a letter to parents on Wednesday. “As a cherished member of the Roosevelt family, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him,” the letter said.

The letter also said that mental health experts, social workers and counselors will be available to help students when classes resume Monday.

