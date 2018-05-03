Rose McGowan, right, appears for a preliminary hearing on possession of a controlled substance after cocaine was found in the wallet she left on an airplane at Dulles International Airport. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Actress and anti-sexual harassment activist Rose McGowan is set to appear Thursday in Loudoun County District Court, over a year after authorities say they found cocaine in a wallet she left on a plane at Dulles International Airport.

At issue is whether there is enough evidence for the case to go forward. Attorneys for McGowan have argued that because five hours passed between when the flight landed and the wallet was found, it’s impossible to prove that the drugs belonged to her.

McGowan was one of the first woman to accuse Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape and has since become an outspoken advocate for sexual assault victims.

She was in Washington for the January 2017 Women’s March when she tweeted that she had left her wallet on a United Airlines flight. Months later, police announced that cocaine was found inside and there was a warrant for her arrest.

McGowan had argued through her attorneys that the drugs could have been planted, pointing to reports that Weinstein hired spies in hopes of discrediting her before the publication of her memoir.

Weinstein discussed the charge in a meeting with his private investigators before the police announcement, defense attorney Jessica Carmichael said in a court filing.

But prosecutors have marshaled half a dozen witnesses against McGowan. Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Ebert said in court earlier this year that he planned to call both law enforcement and airline officials for the hearing.

It was because two of those witnesses failed to appear in court in March that McGowan is in court Thursday. One got stuck in snowstorm-fueled traffic and another was never given his subpoena.

Ebert is handling the case because the prosecutor for Loudoun County was represented by one of McGowan’s defense attorneys in a lawsuit.

Cocaine possession is a felony in Virginia. If she is found guilty, McGowan could face up to a year in jail.