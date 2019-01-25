Confused communications occurred in the emergency response to the fatal shooting of a Prince George’s firefighter killed while answering a 911 call, a new investigation concluded.

The report, released Friday, says fire commanders could not access up-to-date details about the shooting from their computers or understand radio transmissions. County police and fire officials failed to develop a unified command post, resulting in a communications “breakdown” between public safety agencies. And the incident commander in charge that night quickly became “overwhelmed” — unable to determine immediately how many firefighters were injured, account for the responding crew members and keep up with the flood of incoming information, according to the findings.

The 117-page review from a Prince George’s County safety investigation team adds fresh details to lapses identified by a federal occupational safety team in a report released in November on events surrounding the 2016 death of county firefighter John “Skillet” Ulmschneider.

Although some of the details from the county report are in dispute by emergency officials — such as whether communications between the police and fire responders broke down — many of its recommendations for improvements overlap those made by the team from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

[Federal investigation of Md. firefighter’s death recommends changes]

Both reports recommend the county consider issuing ballistic vests to firefighters and medics and review training for forced entry into homes. They both also urged a review of how law enforcement and firefighters work together to handle calls for welfare checks into a resident’s well-being.

The reports looked at events that occurred April 15, 2016, when firefighters were called to the home of Darrell Lumpkin in Temple Hills. Lumpkin’s brother had called 911 that night worried that his brother, who was known to have diabetes, might be having a medical emergency and was not picking up the phone.

No one answered when the brother and firefighters arrived at Lumpkin’s door. After knocking and announcing themselves as firefighters several times, crews began breaking down the door. As soon as they forced their way in, Lumpkin fired. Lumpkin had just roused from a diabetic episode and believed intruders were breaking into his home, according to his lawyer.

In the shooting, Ulmschneider was killed and volunteer firefighter Kevin Swain and Lumpkin’s brother were injured.

A grand jury declined to charge Lumpkin in Ulmschneider’s death but indicted him for illegally possessing a weapon. Lumpkin died before he served his four-year sentence.

While the federal report from November noted that “task and tactical level command and control quickly deteriorated after the shooting,” the county report offered a more pointed critique.

“Command Staff members became quickly overwhelmed when tasked with multiple complex duties during and after the incident,” the county safety report said.

At least three commanders named in the county safety investigation noted the lack of “a unified command structure” at the scene. One commander said county police “were unwilling to share information they obtained regarding the incident.”

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department Chief Benjamin Barksdale said the department is focusing “on those immediate actions that can be done that will prevent this from happening again.”

Barksdale said a task force will start meeting next week to implement the recommendations from the safety investigation team report, adding to improvements already put in place after the shooting and to the ongoing work assessments of the federal recommendations.

[Emergency crews honor Md. firefighter who died answering 911 call]

After the Friday release, Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said he and Barksdale had set a unified command post at the executive level on the night of the shooting.

Although a command post might not have been set up at the middle-management level near the scene, Stawinski and Barksdale said it was unnecessary and wouldn’t have changed the outcome: Ulmschneider was already gravely wounded, and Lumpkin was under control. Stawinski added that police didn’t widely release certain details from the incident because it was an active criminal investigation.

The police department did not participate in developing the report released Friday.

Barksdale said his immediate priorities in the wake of the reports include improving how information is dispatched to first responders and how firefighters are trained to force entry into homes.

[Firefighter shot fatally, second wounded in Prince George’s]

The federal report noted 911 public safety call-takers did not warn first responders that the possibility of guns of the scene had been reported. And both reports noted crews were standing directly in the doorway as soon as it swung open, making them easy targets.

The county report recommended improved joint training between police and firefighters to prepare for violent incidents.

Stawinski said the police and fire department are rolling out new active-shooter training this year. The training will prepare police and medics to enter active-shooter scenes simultaneously, a departure from past protocol that had medics waiting on the sidelines until a threat was neutralized before moving in to treat the wounded.

The fire chief said the department will partner with police and public safety communications to work through the report’s recommendations.

“To do everything you were supposed to do and tragically lose a life is just hard,” Barksdale said. “But I’m confident that the recommendations that have been given will improve the safety of our people when they’re trying to provide service and there’s violence.”