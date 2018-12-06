A real estate salesman was found dead inside a model home in Maryland in an apparent homicide, according to police.

Officers responding to a 911 call shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday found Steven B. Wilson, 33, of Annapolis suffering from trauma in the 7500 block of Newmanstown Drive in Hanover, Anne Arundel County police said.

Wilson was a sales and marketing representative who worked from the model home, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said evidence at the scene suggests Wilson was killed. Medical examiners are expected to perform an autopsy Thursday to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Investigators launched air and K-9 searches of the home and surrounding neighborhood throughout the night to “identify multiple pieces of evidence,” police said. The investigation remains “very active and fluid,” police said.