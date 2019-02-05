Police in Montgomery said this is a photo of someone who held up a bank branch Sunday. They said they think the same man held up the same branch on the previous Sunday, too. (Montgomery County police photo)

“Never on Sunday” was a movie and became a popular expression. But Montgomery County police think somebody has disregarded the phrase, and robbed banks on successive Sundays.

It isn’t necessarily easy. Not every bank offers service on Sunday. But some keep Sunday hours in supermarkets.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Montgomery police said they think the same robber held up the Sun Trust branch in a Safeway store on two successive Sundays. One was this weekend and the other was Jan. 27, the police said.

In the more recent Sunday incident, they said the robber passed a note to a teller in the store in the 14900 block of Shady Grove Road in the Rockville area.

Seven days earlier, the police said, the robber did the same thing in the same place at about the same time.

The more recent Sunday robbery was at 3:52 p.m., the police said. On the earlier Sunday, they said, the robber struck at 4:05 p.m.

On both occasions, police said, the robber got cash and fled.

They are looking for the Sunday robber.

