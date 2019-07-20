Police are investigating a homicide early Saturday morning in the 3000 block of 30th Street SE.

The victim was 23-year-old Delwaun Lyons, of Southeast Washington, police said.

Police responded around 3:45 a.m. to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officials said, they found an adult male victim unconscious, unresponsive and shot multiple times. Lyons was pronounced dead at a hospital.

