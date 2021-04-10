So such a numerical milestone could prompt a search for special meaning in Saturday’s conditions: the morning mist, the trace of rain and the high temperature, an above-average 73 degrees.
Yet the 100th day of 2021 seemed to be a day not far different from what we might have expected of the 100th day of almost any recent year.
The 100th day comes every year at a time when the tide of the seasons flows strongly away from the days of cold and on toward spring and ultimately summer.
Although it possessed unique qualities just as any day does, Saturday seemed plausibly, resolutely and essentially springlike.
Starting with the morning’s soft mists, it had a humid quality that produced perspiration even among leisurely strollers and window shoppers.
Saturday’s overcast appeared milky and chalky rather than sullen and brooding. It seemed to dissipate under the rays of a strong April sun. It could not keep sunlight from shining through to steadily illuminate the afternoon.
Saturday was not identical to an average April 10 in D.C. Its high temperature was eight degrees higher than average; its low was 10 above. But on the year’s 100th day, the message was of warmth. That was what counted.