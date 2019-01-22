Saudi sisters who were found dead and bound with duct tape on the shore of the Hudson River in New York City in October committed suicide, the city’s medical examiner announced on Tuesday.

Rotana and Tala Farea, ages 23 and 16, of Fairfax County, Va., bound themselves before descending into the river and drowning, the medical examiner determined. The sisters’ deaths generated national media attention and speculation they may have been killed because of how they were found.

New York police officials said at a November news conference they had no indication the sisters died of foul play. They said the sisters had alleged they were abused by family members and would rather inflict harm on themselves than return to Saudi Arabia. Police said they sought asylum in the United States on those grounds.

The sisters disappeared from their family’s Fairfax home on Aug. 23, making their way to New York, police said. Detectives determined the sisters had maxed out a credit card, shopping and staying at high-end hotels in the city before taking their lives.

They were found dead on Oct. 24.