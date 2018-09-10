An investigator leaves the home in Northwest Washington where four people were found dead in May 2015. The victims were Savvas Savopoulos, 46; his wife, Amy Savopoulos, 47; their son Philip, 10; and their housekeeper, Veralicia Figueroa, 57. (AP; Tony Powell/Washington Life Magazine; family photo)

Attorneys for the Maryland man charged in the 2015 slayings of three members of a Northwest Washington family and their housekeeper are expected Tuesday to point the finger at another suspect.

Attorneys for Daron Wint, the 36-year-old man facing multiple counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping and other charges, have said that their client was not involved in the killings.

D.C. Superior Court Judge Juliet McKenna has ruled that the defense may introduce an alternative suspect at trial. Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday.

[Evidence found linking another suspect to 2015 quadruple killings, attorneys for man charged in case say]

Prosecutors say Wint killed businessman Savvas Savopoulos, 46; his wife, Amy Savopoulos, 47; their son Philip, 10; and their housekeeper, Veralicia Figueroa, 57. Authorities say Wint held the Savopoulos family and their housekeeper hostage inside their home, beating, strangling and stabbing them before setting the house ablaze and fleeing with $40,000.

[Maryland man charged with 20 counts in killings of Savopoulos family, housekeeper]



Daron Wint (Oswego County, N.Y., Sheriff’s Department/Reuters)

Wint, of Lanham, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. If he is convicted, prosecutors plan to seek life in prison without release.

Wint once worked for American Iron Works, a Savopoulos family business. An arrest warrant was issued for Wint after investigators recovered his DNA on a discarded pizza crust at the scene, authorities said. Prosecutors have previously said Wint’s DNA was also discovered on a construction vest inside a blue Porsche stolen from the family’s residence.

The trial was moved to Courtroom 203, one of the largest courtrooms in D.C. Superior Court, in anticipation of a large crowd.

[Timeline: The Savopoulos killings]

Late Friday, Wint’s attorneys filed a motion saying they discovered “improper” handling of various pieces of evidence. It is unclear when McKenna will address that motion.

The trial is expected to last about eight weeks.