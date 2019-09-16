Personnel from 13 fire stations in Prince George’s County have been infected with scabies.

The infections caused by a microscopic mite were first noted late last week and the county has hired an outside company to clean the stations impacted, county health and fire officials said Monday.

The county is in the process of contacting patients who have been transported by staff from the 13 stations, Prince George’s County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Jacquelyn Duval-Harvey said. The county has yet not received reports of infections from members of the public, Duval-Harvey said.

“Those who feel they have been affected need to see their personal physician and clean their residence,” county fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale said. He did not name the 13 stations impacted.

The mites are “highly infectious” and spread with close, physical contact, burrowing under the skin and causing rashes, Duval-Harvey said.

It’s unclear how scabies spread to the various stations scattered throughout the county, but the close quarters firefighters share could have been a factor, Duval-Harvey and Barksdale said.

Firefighters often are on duty for more than 24-hours and sleep in the fire stations, Barksdale said. Bed linens might have carried the scabies, Duval-Harvey said.

Since the infection was first reported, 205 individual firefighters who might have been exposed have been screened and the 20 found with scabies have been receiving treatment.

The department has about 900 career firefighters and medics and about 1,000 volunteers.

Barksdale said the infections have not impacted service to residents. Those infected have been off for about eight to 14 hours as they’re treated and returning to work when they’re no longer contagious, Barksdale said.

Duval-Harvey urged residents who suspect they have scabies symptoms — a rash and raised bumps that look like pimples — to get treatment and clean their homes to prevent further infection.

“From the health perspective we want to be proactive,” Duval-Harvey said.

