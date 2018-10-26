Several students were injured after the school bus they were riding in crashed with a dump truck Friday morning in Charles County, Md., officials said.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. near Mattawoman Beantown Road and Poplar Hill Road off Route 301 in the Bryantown area, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

On Twitter, sheriff officials said the students’ injuries were minor, and they had been transported to a hospital. The cause of the crash is not known. It was not clear if anyone in the dump truck was hurt.