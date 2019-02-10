The following is a list of weather-related closings and delays for Monday:

●Arlington County Schools will open two hours late.

●Fairfax County Public Schools will open two hours late.

●Falls Church City Public Schools will open two hours late.

●Loudoun County Public Schools will open two hours late.

●Manassas City Public Schools will be closed.

●Manassas Park City Public Schools will open two hours late.

●Prince William County y Public Schools will be closed.

- Stay with Capital Weather Gang for the latest on winter weather.

- See the operating status of D.C. public charter schools.

