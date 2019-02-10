The following is a list of weather-related closings and delays for Monday:
●Arlington County Schools will open two hours late.
●Fairfax County Public Schools will open two hours late.
●Falls Church City Public Schools will open two hours late.
●Loudoun County Public Schools will open two hours late.
●Manassas City Public Schools will be closed.
●Manassas Park City Public Schools will open two hours late.
●Prince William County y Public Schools will be closed.
- Stay with Capital Weather Gang for the latest on winter weather.
- See the operating status of D.C. public charter schools.
Read more:
Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)
Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news