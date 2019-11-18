Court documents released the same day detail the simmering confrontation between the student and teacher in the moments before the fight.

Noirie, who spent the weekend in jail on charges of second-degree assault and physical child abuse, was released on her personal recognizance Monday after a bail review hearing in Prince George’s County District Court, according to online court records.

AD

AD

The student, a senior, had arrived in class at around 10:15 a.m. and confronted Noirie about an email the teacher sent to the teen’s mother the night before about the student’s behavior, charging documents state. The teacher said she would not speak to the student “without a third party present” because the student “was being hostile,” the student told police, according to charging documents.

The student told police that she accidentally stepped on the teacher’s foot while following her around the classroom to force a conversation, police said.

The teacher told the student several times to sit down, but the student did not because she wanted answers from the teacher, the police document says. After several minutes, the student said she pushed past the teacher to leave the classroom and bumped into the teacher with her shoulder, charging documents said.

AD

AD

That is when Noirie became “enraged” as the student described the interaction to police, and hit the student several times with a closed fist in the back of the head before kicking the student and throwing her to the ground, police said in charging documents.

Students in the classroom at the time separated Noirie and the student.

About 30 students were in the classroom at the time of the incident, Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said Friday announcing Noirie had been arrested.

Noirie has been with the school system since November 2018, according to the school system. Noirie is currently on paid administrative leave, according to a spokeswoman for Prince George’s County Public Schools.

AD

Noirie and her attorney declined to comment when reached through the Prince George’s County Educators’ Association, the union representing county teachers.

AD

Monica Goldson, CEO of Prince George’s County Public Schools said Friday that she was “extremely disappointed” by the “horrific” actions of the teacher captured on video and that her behavior doesn’t represent the other thousands of employees within the school system.

Police said they are seeking charges against the student through the juvenile court system.

The incident reflects a lack of resources in classrooms to support students and a lack of respect for educators, president of the county teacher’s union Theresa Dudley said in a statement Monday.

AD

“Verbal and physical assaults on educators are too common,” Dudley’s statement read. “There is a sense that, as an educator, we should continue to keep taking abuse, threats, and assaults from students, parents, and administrators because we are the adults in the room.”

AD