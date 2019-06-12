Teachers and students at Hendley Elementary were preparing for an end-of-the-year movie night when a bullet shattered a window in the lobby of the building Wednesday afternoon.

Two students — 9- and 10-year-old siblings — who arrived early for the “Aquaman” movie night were in the room when the bullet broke the window, according to Sarah Osborne, a fourth-grade teacher at Hendley. Osborne said a teacher was standing by the window when sounds of gunfire erupted.

She said the bullet did not enter the building and no one was hurt.

D.C. Public Schools confirmed that a shooting prompted the school, on the 400 block of Chesapeake Street SE, to be placed on lockdown.

A D.C. police spokesman confirmed that sounds of gunshots were heard around the school at around 4:20 p.m. but did not yet have any information about a broken window. Spokesman Sean Hickman said the agency does not have any reports of any shooting victims.

The movie night was co-hosted with the D.C. police department, and officers were in the building at the time of the shooting, Osborne said.

“Everyone could hear the sounds,” Osborne said. “It’s very traumatizing for our students who have gone through this before . . . It’s very hard for students and adults to process.”

The movie night, which had been scheduled to start at 5 p.m., went on as planned.

Markus Batchelor, the Ward 8 representative on the D.C. State Board of Education, said Wednesday marked the third time in two weeks he has emailed city leaders about violence that has occurred around the elementary school.

He said he was scheduled to have a meeting at the school two weeks ago and that when he arrived there was police tape around the school in response to a shooting that occurred overnight. He took pictures of a window that was shattered as a result of that shooting.

“It’s been a consistent problem . . . and for some reason there doesn’t seem to be any progress made,” Batchelor said. “In any other part of the city it would be more intolerable and a more urgent matter.”

