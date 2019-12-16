She conspired with 52-year-old Cleophat Tanis of Naples, Fla., president of a nursing school, who worked with Rapp to get $47,895 in benefits awarded to five students who were not D.C. residents and were not eligible, the statement said. Tanis also gave one of Rapp’s relatives money and a full scholarship to the school, according to the statement.
On Monday, Tanis pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud, prosecutors said, and faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison at his sentencing in March.
Rapp, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud in July, faces a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison, according to prosecutors.