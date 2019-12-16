A nursing school president who conspired with a D.C. employee to defraud the D.C. government pleaded guilty to mail fraud Monday, prosecutors said.

From 2012 to 2016, 50-year-old Eugenia Rapp of Woodbridge, then a vocational rehabilitation counselor with the D.C. Department of Disability Services, defrauded the city out of more than $880,000 by working to have benefits, such as college tuition, awarded to individuals not eligible to receive them, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jessie K. Liu said in a statement.

She conspired with 52-year-old Cleophat Tanis of Naples, Fla., president of a nursing school, who worked with Rapp to get $47,895 in benefits awarded to five students who were not D.C. residents and were not eligible, the statement said. Tanis also gave one of Rapp’s relatives money and a full scholarship to the school, according to the statement.

On Monday, Tanis pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud, prosecutors said, and faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison at his sentencing in March.

Rapp, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud in July, faces a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison, according to prosecutors.