Scooby, a golden retriever, was stolen and found at a suspect's home after a series of burglaries in Brooklyn, N.Y. (Courtesy of NYPD)

His name, Scooby, fits perfectly for the golden retriever that helped New York City cops solve crimes after a series of recent burglaries in Brooklyn.

Officials with the New York City Police Department said they were trying to figure out who had burglarized several homes along Highlawn Avenue. Among the items that were stolen was Scooby, a 4-year-old dog.

The department called the dog in a Twitter message, “Scooby-Dooby-Doo!”

Police said they got a tip about a possible suspect. When they went to the suspect’s home and knocked on the door, they got a surprise: An excited puppy — Scooby — came to greet them. Scooby was stolen, they realized, and the cops also identified the alleged suspect based on security camera videos.

Scooby has been returned to his owners.

The NYPD said on Twitter, “Scooby is back at home with his family and the criminal who burglarized several homes on Highlawn Avenue in #Brooklyn is off the street.” According to ABC7, police arrested and charged Cory Gaudio, 23.

In searching his home, police also found several stolen and illegal items, including credit cards, green cards, narcotic pills, jewelry, a machete and a sword. And along with Scooby, they found his personalized leash.

Gaudio faces charges of burglary and other charges.