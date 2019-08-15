Police arrested a Southeast Washington man in the fatal shooting of a man in Hyattsville.

Dereck Vaughn-Clark, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Dante Campbell, 38, of Hyattsville, according to Prince George’s County police.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 1 at around 3:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of Burlington Road, police said. Officers called to the area found Campbell outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Campbell was taken to a hospital where he died.

Vaughn-Clark and Campbell were acquaintances and the shooting stemmed from an argument between them, police said.

