Urbanski, now 25, was a U-Md. student at the time of the stabbing. He was charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime after authorities discovered that he belonged to a white supremacist Facebook group called “Alt-Reich: Nation” and had racist memes stored on his phone.

During his trial in December 2019, prosecutors said that Urbanski approached Collins and two friends around 3 a.m. the night of May 20, 2017, as many area seniors were preparing for their college graduations.

“Step left, step left if you know what’s best for you,” Urbanski said to Collins, according to court documents. When the young man refused, Urbanski stabbed him.

At trial, Urbanski’s attorneys acknowledge that he killed Collins but said he was acting on an alcohol-fueled impulse. They argued that prosecutors were speculating on the motive based on a handful of vile memes pulled from about 17,000 images on Urbanski’s phone.

Despite prosecutors’ belief that Urbanski was motivated by hate in his killing of Collins, Circuit Court Judge Lawrence V. Hill Jr. threw out the hate crime charge after the state closed its case — ruling that they had not met their legal burden outlined in the state statute.

The decision was a crushing blow for Collins’s family and the prosecutor’s office, state’s attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a recent interview.

Braveboy’s office had taken over the case from former state’s attorney Angela Alsobrooks, now the county executive. Collins’s parents were the first family Braveboy met with as state’s attorney, she said.

“It was, I knew, the biggest case I was going to have, at least in my first term here as state’s attorney,” Braveboy said. “And it was a case that was very near and dear to me. I went to the University of Maryland, and I knew that there was racial tension on the campus even then. And so for this to happen on a campus that I walked on at one point, it touched me.”

She said she met with Collins’s parents to reassure them, and with her prosecution team to encourage them to refocus on the remaining murder charge.

After two hours of deliberation, the jury returned with a verdict. Braveboy said she prayed over her Bible in her office with a feeling that “justice was going to happen that day.”

“And it did,” she said.

The jury found Urbanski guilty of murder.

Later that day, Braveboy promised to go to Annapolis and change the hate crime statute — which at the time of the trial was narrowly written and rarely applied in Maryland. A bill, the 2nd Lieutenant Richard Collins III’s Law, was introduced in the General Assembly just months later and expanded the definition of a hate crime to include a motivation “in whole or in substantial part” based on someone’s race, color, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, gender, disability or national origin, or because another person or group is homeless.

The bill passed last spring and became law after emotional testimony and lobbying from Braveboy, the Collins family and anti-hate groups.

“His legacy lives on through his parents, through a foundation that they set up, and really through this case and through this new law,” Braveboy said. “He is going to live forever.”

Collins was posthumously promoted to first lieutenant in the Army.