Search and rescue crews from Montgomery and Fairfax counties have been sent to Florida to help with a hurricane that is expected to hit the area.

Officials said the crews from Montgomery and Fairfax counties’ fire departments have been sent to help when the storm hits. The latest storm is expected to hit Florida, Georgia and Alabama. They will be working with FEMA to help.

Similar rescue teams from Indiana, Ohio and Missouri have also been sent.

Last month, Montgomery’s team was also deployed to help with Hurricane Florence relief efforts.