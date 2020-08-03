Dustin Sternbeck, a spokesman for police, said it appears none of the victims were wearing personal flotation devices. He said they were apparently swept off or fell off the boat during an isolated storm.
The men were reported missing about 5:40 p.m. near Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, a military installation that extends along the Potomac River near the District’s southern tip. Police said they were interviewing other people on the boat.
Police identified the missing men as Mustafa Haidar, 26; Ahmad “Johnny” Noory, 28; and Omid Rabani, 23. Police did not provide places of residence.
Haidar’s father, Yunus Haidar, 64, said the three men were friends. He said he did not know they were going boating on Sunday. Haidar, who lives in Manassas, said his son works with him at an auto body shop.
“I don’t know what happened,” Haidar said. “I’m heartbroken.”