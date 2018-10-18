A man fled into the District following a robbery in Alexandria on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The robbery took place in the 400 block of South Pickett Street at about 12 p.m., according to Alexandria police. The man implied he possessed a firearm as he was confronted about stealing and then fled the area, according to police.

Driving a white Ford Explorer, the man drove toward the District via Interstate 295, D.C. police said. D.C. police deployed a helicopter to search for the vehicle, however, a department spokeswoman said, the man drove back into Virginia.

There were no injuries reported during the robbery, according to Alexandria police. The suspect is believed to still be at large.