Three children were reported missing in the Potomac River on Friday evening, the Montgomery County fire and rescue service said.The three, a 12-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl and a 6-year -old, were reported overdue for their return from canoeing. A search was underway for them, the fire department said in a Twitter message.The area of the search appeared to be several miles upstream from Great Falls.