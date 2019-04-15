D.C. police are searching for Cornell Delvonte Holton, 25, who has been charged in an arrest warrant with first-degree murder in the beating death of 3-month-old Skylar Newman last month. (D.C. police)

D.C. police have identified a suspect in the beating death in March of a 3-month-old girl and are searching for the man, according to authorities.

Cornell Delvonte Holton, 25, has been charged in an arrest warrant with first-degree murder. Police did not describe the relationship, if any, between Holton and the infant victim.

The girl has been identified as Skylar Newman of Southeast. Police said officers found her unconscious inside a residence in the 4300 block of G Street SE on March 16.

Police said Skylar died of blunt force trauma at a hospital on March 19. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

A police report lists Holton as the person who called authorities.

