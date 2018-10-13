Rescue personnel and volunteers wait on a road as Virginia State Police dive team members search a creek for a missing woman after their car was swept off a bridge in Charlotte County. (Steve Helber/AP)

Search teams in southern Virginia’s Charlotte County have recovered the body of a woman who was swept away by a Thursday night flash flood caused by torrential rains from the remnants of Hurricane Michael, authorities said.

Ruby S. Allen, 62, of Eureka, Va., was riding in a vehicle with her son and grandson around 11:20 p.m., when a 911 caller reported seeing the vehicle washed away by a creek that had overflowed its banks, said Daniel Witt, Charlotte County administrator.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and found the woman’s 17-year-old grandson clinging to a guardrail in the floodwaters, Witt said. Sheriff’s deputies and bystanders managed to rescue the teen, but his father and grandmother had been swept away.

The body of the father, Ronnie Allen Jr., 36, of Eureka, Va., was later recovered. Witt said the grandmother’s body was found about a mile downstream from where the car went off the road. The body was found around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The recovery of the woman’s body brings the death toll from the storm to six in Virginia. Three others died in floodwaters and a firefighter was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer as he and other firefighters tried to help with another crash on Interstate 295.

Michael caused widespread power outages, downed trees and power lines and damaged buildings in a wide swathe of southern and central Virginia on Thursday night and Friday morning.