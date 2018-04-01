A search was under way in the Germantown area of Montgomery County yesterday for teenagers who were thought to be possibly in an underground drain system. (montgomery county fire department photo )

A search was conducted Sunday afternoon for two teenagers thought to possibly be in an underground storm drain system in the Germantown area of Montgomery County, authorities said. Shortly after 8 p.m. a spokesman for the county fire and rescue systenm said nothing was found.

“Fortunately it appears the kids were in and out,” said Pete Piringer, the fire and rescue spokesman.

The search was on streets that included Sceptre Ridge Terrace, Little Fox Lane, and Maryland Manor Court.

Piringer said authorities were called by someone who had seen the teenagers, presumably near a drain entrance, and also heard voices that appeared to come from within a drain.

Rescuers from the county fire and rescue service crawled through the drain in an effort to locate the youths. They used their own air supply and had lights. As of about 6:30 p.m., no one had been found, but Piringer said tracks had been spotted.

The discovery prompted a further search in a new direction, Piringer said.