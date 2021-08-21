The gunfire broke out about 3 p.m. at the Addison Plaza shopping center on Central Avenue as people were shopping, the police said
It was not clear how many people actually fired shots. Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.
According to the Seat Pleasant police, one of the four shooting victims, a man, was found at the scene, with a gunshot wound to his upper body. A second victim was found in the District of Columbia, on Dix Street.
Two others were found after they arrived at hospitals, police said.
Few other details were available immediately.