At least four people, including two juveniles, were wounded in a shootout at a shopping area in the city of Seat Pleasant, Md., the city police said.

All four suffered wounds that were described as critical, but were in stable condition at hospitals, and the wounds did not appear life-threatening, according to the Seat Pleasant police.

The gunfire broke out about 3 p.m. at the Addison Plaza shopping center on Central Avenue as people were shopping, the police said

It was not clear how many people actually fired shots. Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

According to the Seat Pleasant police, one of the four shooting victims, a man, was found at the scene, with a gunshot wound to his upper body. A second victim was found in the District of Columbia, on Dix Street.

Two others were found after they arrived at hospitals, police said.

Few other details were available immediately.