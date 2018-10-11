A second person has been arrested and charged in a case in which a man was robbed this summer when he got into a car along the U Street corridor in Northwest Washington.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on July 14 near 13th and U streets NW, according to D.C. police. A man willingly got into a car and was then assaulted with a gun and robbed by two people who were inside the vehicle.

[Armed kidnappers in Northwest D.C. force victims to withdraw money]

The man had thought the car was with a ride-hailing service. But the robbers drove the man to several ATM locations and withdrew money. Eventually, police said, the man was able to get away, in Maryland.

In September, D.C. police arrested and charged Jesse Nunn, 22, of Southeast; this week, they arrested and charged Imani Plummer Nunn, 21, of no fixed address.

It was not immediately clear if the two people charged were also believed to be involved in other similar robberies that had happened this summer in Northwest. Both face charges of armed kidnapping, according to police. It was not immediately known if they had lawyers.