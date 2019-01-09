A second man has been arrested in the shooting deaths of two 19-year-olds last week in the Clinton area of Prince George’s County.

The shooting occurred during an illegal drug sale, according to Prince George’s County polic. Deven Wright, 19, was one of the men who set up a drug sale with the intention of robbing others involved in the transaction on Jan. 3, police said.

Two groups met for the sale and shooting broke out around 7:05 p.m. near the 5900 block of Surratts Village Drive, police said. Robert Glasco, of Capitol Heights, and Shaquan Chambers, of Clinton, were shot and later died at nearby hospitals.

Wright has been charged with murder, assault and other related counts. Police earlier announced that Sean Davis Jr., 20, of Accokeek, was also arrested and charged in the case.