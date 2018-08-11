A child taken to the hospital after being shot in the Tysons Corner area last week died early Saturday morning, Fairfax County police said in a statement.

Veronica Youngblood, 33, of McLean, had already been charged with murder in the shooting of her 5-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Michelle Youngblood, who was found dead when police arrived. Police said they anticipate additional charges in the death of the second child, whom they did not identify.

The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. last Sunday at an apartment in the Tysons area. Youngblood was taken into custody without incident on Sunday night in Leesburg, officials said. Police said they found a gun that they suspect was used in the shooting when they made the arrest.

Youngblood was arraigned Tuesday before a Fairfax County judge and is being held without bond. During the arraignment, she declined counsel.

“Do you understand this is a very serious charge?” Judge August Steinhilber asked Youngblood at the hearing.

“I don’t want a counsel,” Youngblood replied through a video monitor. The judge told her the court would appoint a public defender and recommended that she cooperate and “keep an open mind.”

Citing court documents, WTOP previously reported that Youngblood admitted to police that she killed her daughter on Sunday night. Fairfax County police declined to comment on the confession.

“I don’t have any information on a confession. The only thing I have to release is that the juvenile died earlier this morning,” Lt. Chris Sharp told The Washington Post

Youngblood, her ex-husband, their daughter Brooklynn and Youngblood’s teenage daughter were scheduled to move this month to central Missouri, Fairfax court records show. But Youngblood changed her mind and wanted to stay in Virginia with Brooklynn. Last month, a Fairfax judge rejected that idea.

Youngblood is scheduled to have another court hearing in the murder case in October.

Michael Brice-Saddler, Dana Hedgpeth and Tom Jackman contributed to this report.