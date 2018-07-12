A second man has been arrested and charged in the homicide last month of a 29-year-old man in Southeast Washington.

D.C. Police said Roderick Terrell Gaither, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder. Earlier this week, James Manuel Johnson, 43, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed, police said. Both suspects are from Southeast Washington.

The men are charged in the slaying of Johnathan Grady of Northeast Washington.

Police said he was stabbed June 28 in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE in an area that is a commercial strip between the Anacostia Freeway and Minnesota Avenue.

Authorities have not said if they know of a possible motive. A police report said two of the men argued and that Johnson chased Grady and stabbed him. Grady died at a hospital.

Washington region has seen 143 homicides so far this year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 77 have been in the District, including 44 in Southeast.