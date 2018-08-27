A second suspect was arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an aspiring basketball player in Prince George’s County, authorities said Monday.

On Aug. 8, Lamont Adair Jr., 24, of Capitol Heights, Md., was fatally shot about 3:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of Greig Street in Seat Pleasant. He was headed to China next month to play for a basketball team there, and was the father of an 11-month-old, according to Darlene Rainey, his mother.

On Friday, Prince George’s police said they arrested Franklin Scott, 27, of Capitol Heights. He is charged with first-degree murder in Adair’s killing after he allegedly targeted him.

On Monday, police said they arrested a second man, 23-year-old Olajuwon Jackson of Fairmount Heights, who was charged with first- and second-degree murder in Adair’s shooting. He was being held without bond, police said.