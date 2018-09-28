D.C. police on Friday arrested a second man sought in a shooting last week that left four people wounded on Benning Road in Northeast Washington, according to authorities.

Anthony Farmer, 27, was arrested Friday and charged with assault with intent to kill. Earlier this week, police charged Michael Ross, 26, with assault with intent to kill in the same case.

Police said the shootings occurred about 11:10 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the 1800 block of Benning Road NE. None of the injuries was described as life-threatening. Police said in court documents the motive may have been retaliation for an earlier attack.

On Monday, police said a 25-year-old man was shot and killed on the same block. Police arrested a suspect in the killing and said it was not related to the Sept. 21 shootings.