Winston is the second man charged in the killings of Sean Shuler, 26, of Capitol Heights, Md.; Tyrik Hagood, 24, of Northeast Washington; and Javon Abney, 26, of Southeast Washington. The men were found shot to death in the 1500 block of Fort Davis Place about 10 p.m. on January 26, officials said.

In June, authorities charged Rakeem Willis, 28, of Northeast Washington, with three counts of first-degree murder.

Police recovered cartridge casings from multiple guns as the victims were found with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

The June arrest affidavit said that Abney sat in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle where he was shot more than 15 times in the head, neck and body. Hagood was found hanging out of the window after he sustained more than 10 gunshot wounds while seated in the front passenger seat, the affidavit said.

Investigators found Shuler in the street about 40 yards away and said he was shot in the head and neck.

